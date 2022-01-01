Go
Toast

Starkville Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

211 E Main St • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Egg Platter$9.00
Two jumbo eggs with biscuit or toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and grits or hash browns
Meat and Cheese Omelet$7.00
2 eggs, cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Loaded Hashbrowns$7.50
Fresh shredded potatoes loaded with bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, onions and peppers
Sausage Patties$2.50
2 fresh ground and locally sourced sausage
Western Omelet$7.50
2 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, onions, tomato and cheese
Biscuits and Gravy Full$6.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

211 E Main St

Starkville MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Central Station Grill

No reviews yet

"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

The Camphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arepas Coffee & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy somenthing different and tasty!!

Humble Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston