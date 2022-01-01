Starkville restaurants you'll love

Starkville restaurants
Toast
  • Starkville

Starkville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Starkville restaurants

Humble Taco image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Humble Taco

511 University Dr., Starkville

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
The Burrito$6.95
Mexican rice, refried black beans, avocado, charred peppers & onions, smoked corn salad, queso, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Humble sauce, charred cheese
Big Shrimpin'
Fried Gulf shrimp, Mississippi Red hot honey, okra gremolata, lime crèma, avocado
Hot Catfish
Fried Simmons catfish, Mississippi Red hot sauce, avocado, coleslaw
More about Humble Taco
Casa Bravo image

 

Casa Bravo

123 MS-12, Starkville,, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stark Vegas Quesadilla$11.00
A large flour tortilla with your choice of grilled meat and melted shredded cheese inside. Topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice inside.
ST Al Pastor$3.00
Large Cheese Dip$9.95
More about Casa Bravo
Starkville Cafe image

 

Starkville Cafe

211 E Main St, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg Platter$9.00
Two jumbo eggs with biscuit or toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and grits or hash browns
BBQ Sandwich$8.00
A jumbo bun stuffed with "Baby Duck's" pulled pork, "Baby Duck's" original BBQ sauce, and topped with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw
Loaded Hashbrowns$7.50
Fresh shredded potatoes loaded with bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, onions and peppers
More about Starkville Cafe
Sweet Peppers Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Cuban Panini$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
Club Wrap$8.99
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
BBC Starkville image

 

BBC Starkville

702 University Drive, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bryant$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
Mushroom & Swiss$11.95
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
Philly Spring Rolls$6.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
More about BBC Starkville
Restaurant Tyler image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Restaurant Tyler

100 East Main St, Starkville

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pork Chops (BP)$11.95
Topped with brown gravy
Fried Chicken$18.00
Buttermilk and coconut-battered boneless chicken breast and thigh atop pepper jack macaroni and cheese, served with seasonal vegetable
Delta Catfish (BP)$11.95
Fried, pan-seared, or blackened Mississippi-raised catfish filet
More about Restaurant Tyler
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

550 Russell Street, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
HAMBURGER STEAK$10.29
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
POW POW SHRIMP$8.99
A generous portion of shrimp, lightly battered and fried, tossed in our sweet n' spicy sauce.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Harveys Starkville image

 

Harveys Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Club$9.95
Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.
Broccoli Bites$8.95
VOTED BEST APPETIZER IN MS MAGAZINE. Broccoli, cheese, bacon, onions & jalapeños, fried ‘til golden. Served with honey mustard.
Prime Rib Sandwich$12.95
Six-ounce slab of the best slow-roasted prime rib around on toasted French brioche loaf. Served with au jus.
More about Harveys Starkville
Bin 612 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bin 612

612 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Philly Cheese Steak$12.95
Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side
Pepe’s Peeps$3.95
Choice of fried or grilled baby gulf shrimp, remoulade, mozzarella cheese, and pico we gallo
612\tTenders$10.95
three hand-battered chicken tenders served with bbq dusted steak fries and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or feta dipping sauce.
More about Bin 612
100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759 image

 

100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759

100 Maxwell st, Starkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
24 Doughnuts$10.00
24 hot mini doughnuts. (Choose up to 6 flavors) Each flavor will be divided equally
12 Doughnuts$9.00
12 hot mini doughnuts (Choose up to 4 flavors) Each flavor will be divided equally
6 Doughnuts$5.00
6 pack hot mini doughnuts (Choose up to
2 flavors) each flavor will be divided equally.
More about 100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759
Central Station Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Angus Burgers$10.99
Thousand Island, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & cheese.
Classic Cheeseburger$9.99
Cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers Entree Dinner$22.99
Four skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with BBQ sauce.
More about Central Station Grill
The Camphouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Camphouse

409 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ribeye$40.00
More about The Camphouse
Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck image

 

Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck

104 S Washington Street Ste 3, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Monte Cristo$10.00
Ham, AmericanC cheese, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, powdered sugar, and seasonal jelly
More about Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Starkville

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Club Salad

Chicken Salad

