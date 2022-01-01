Starkville restaurants you'll love
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Humble Taco
511 University Dr., Starkville
|The Burrito
|$6.95
Mexican rice, refried black beans, avocado, charred peppers & onions, smoked corn salad, queso, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Humble sauce, charred cheese
|Big Shrimpin'
Fried Gulf shrimp, Mississippi Red hot honey, okra gremolata, lime crèma, avocado
|Hot Catfish
Fried Simmons catfish, Mississippi Red hot sauce, avocado, coleslaw
Casa Bravo
123 MS-12, Starkville,, Starkville
|Stark Vegas Quesadilla
|$11.00
A large flour tortilla with your choice of grilled meat and melted shredded cheese inside. Topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice inside.
|ST Al Pastor
|$3.00
|Large Cheese Dip
|$9.95
Starkville Cafe
211 E Main St, Starkville
|Two Egg Platter
|$9.00
Two jumbo eggs with biscuit or toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and grits or hash browns
|BBQ Sandwich
|$8.00
A jumbo bun stuffed with "Baby Duck's" pulled pork, "Baby Duck's" original BBQ sauce, and topped with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw
|Loaded Hashbrowns
|$7.50
Fresh shredded potatoes loaded with bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, onions and peppers
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
|Cuban Panini
|$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
|Club Wrap
|$8.99
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
BBC Starkville
702 University Drive, Starkville
|The Bryant
|$10.95
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$11.95
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
|Philly Spring Rolls
|$6.95
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Restaurant Tyler
100 East Main St, Starkville
|Fried Pork Chops (BP)
|$11.95
Topped with brown gravy
|Fried Chicken
|$18.00
Buttermilk and coconut-battered boneless chicken breast and thigh atop pepper jack macaroni and cheese, served with seasonal vegetable
|Delta Catfish (BP)
|$11.95
Fried, pan-seared, or blackened Mississippi-raised catfish filet
Mugshots Grill & Bar
550 Russell Street, Starkville
|CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
|HAMBURGER STEAK
|$10.29
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
|POW POW SHRIMP
|$8.99
A generous portion of shrimp, lightly battered and fried, tossed in our sweet n' spicy sauce.
Harveys Starkville
406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville
|The Club
|$9.95
Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.
|Broccoli Bites
|$8.95
VOTED BEST APPETIZER IN MS MAGAZINE. Broccoli, cheese, bacon, onions & jalapeños, fried ‘til golden. Served with honey mustard.
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$12.95
Six-ounce slab of the best slow-roasted prime rib around on toasted French brioche loaf. Served with au jus.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bin 612
612 University Drive, Starkville
|Whole Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.95
Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side
|Pepe’s Peeps
|$3.95
Choice of fried or grilled baby gulf shrimp, remoulade, mozzarella cheese, and pico we gallo
|612\tTenders
|$10.95
three hand-battered chicken tenders served with bbq dusted steak fries and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or feta dipping sauce.
100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759
100 Maxwell st, Starkville
|24 Doughnuts
|$10.00
24 hot mini doughnuts. (Choose up to 6 flavors) Each flavor will be divided equally
|12 Doughnuts
|$9.00
12 hot mini doughnuts (Choose up to 4 flavors) Each flavor will be divided equally
|6 Doughnuts
|$5.00
6 pack hot mini doughnuts (Choose up to
2 flavors) each flavor will be divided equally.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Central Station Grill
200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville
|Mini Angus Burgers
|$10.99
Thousand Island, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & cheese.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions.
|Tenderloin Steak Skewers Entree Dinner
|$22.99
Four skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with BBQ sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Camphouse
409 University Drive, Starkville
|Ribeye
|$40.00