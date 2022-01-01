Starkville American restaurants you'll love
Starkville Cafe
211 E Main St, Starkville
|Popular items
|Two Egg Platter
|$9.00
Two jumbo eggs with biscuit or toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and grits or hash browns
|BBQ Sandwich
|$8.00
A jumbo bun stuffed with "Baby Duck's" pulled pork, "Baby Duck's" original BBQ sauce, and topped with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw
|Loaded Hashbrowns
|$7.50
Fresh shredded potatoes loaded with bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, onions and peppers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Restaurant Tyler
100 East Main St, Starkville
|Popular items
|Fried Pork Chops (BP)
|$11.95
Topped with brown gravy
|Fried Chicken
|$18.00
Buttermilk and coconut-battered boneless chicken breast and thigh atop pepper jack macaroni and cheese, served with seasonal vegetable
|Delta Catfish (BP)
|$11.95
Fried, pan-seared, or blackened Mississippi-raised catfish filet
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bin 612
612 University Drive, Starkville
|Popular items
|Whole Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.95
Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side
|Pepe’s Peeps
|$3.95
Choice of fried or grilled baby gulf shrimp, remoulade, mozzarella cheese, and pico we gallo
|612\tTenders
|$10.95
three hand-battered chicken tenders served with bbq dusted steak fries and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or feta dipping sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Central Station Grill
200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$8.99
Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.
|Ribeye Sandwich
|$11.99
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with fries.