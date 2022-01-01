Starkville American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Starkville

Starkville Cafe image

 

Starkville Cafe

211 E Main St, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg Platter$9.00
Two jumbo eggs with biscuit or toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and grits or hash browns
BBQ Sandwich$8.00
A jumbo bun stuffed with "Baby Duck's" pulled pork, "Baby Duck's" original BBQ sauce, and topped with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw
Loaded Hashbrowns$7.50
Fresh shredded potatoes loaded with bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, onions and peppers
Restaurant Tyler image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Restaurant Tyler

100 East Main St, Starkville

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pork Chops (BP)$11.95
Topped with brown gravy
Fried Chicken$18.00
Buttermilk and coconut-battered boneless chicken breast and thigh atop pepper jack macaroni and cheese, served with seasonal vegetable
Delta Catfish (BP)$11.95
Fried, pan-seared, or blackened Mississippi-raised catfish filet
Bin 612 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bin 612

612 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Philly Cheese Steak$12.95
Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side
Pepe’s Peeps$3.95
Choice of fried or grilled baby gulf shrimp, remoulade, mozzarella cheese, and pico we gallo
612\tTenders$10.95
three hand-battered chicken tenders served with bbq dusted steak fries and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or feta dipping sauce.
Central Station Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Rolls$8.99
Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.
Ribeye Sandwich$11.99
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with fries.
