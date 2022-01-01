Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Starkville

Go
Starkville restaurants
Toast

Starkville restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Casa Bravo image

 

Casa Bravo

123 MS-12, Starkville,, Starkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stark Vegas Quesadilla$11.00
A large flour tortilla with your choice of grilled meat and melted shredded cheese inside. Topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice inside.
Loco Rice$10.50
Large Cheese Dip$10.50
More about Casa Bravo
Central Station Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Ribeye Sandwich$13.49
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
Fried Cheese Pepper Jack$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App$11.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
More about Central Station Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Starkville

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Enchiladas

Meatloaf

Mac And Cheese

Fish Tacos

Cookies

Map

More near Starkville to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston