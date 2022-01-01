Beef patties in Starkville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harveys Starkville image

 

Harveys - Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Club$10.95
Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.
Down Home Burger$10.95
Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.
Lemon Pepper Chicken (Dinner 4pm-Close)$18.95
Wood-fire grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper.
More about Harveys - Starkville
Central Station Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Ribeye Sandwich$13.49
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
Fried Cheese Pepper Jack$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App$11.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.
More about Central Station Grill

Map

