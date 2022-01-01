Beef patties in Starkville
Harveys - Starkville
406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville
|The Club
|$10.95
Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.
|Down Home Burger
|$10.95
Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.
|Lemon Pepper Chicken (Dinner 4pm-Close)
|$18.95
Wood-fire grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper.
More about Central Station Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Central Station Grill
200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville
|Ribeye Sandwich
|$13.49
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
|Fried Cheese Pepper Jack
|$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
|Tenderloin Steak Skewers App
|$11.99
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
Served with fries.