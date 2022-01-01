Cheese fries in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about BBC Starkville
BBC Starkville
702 University Drive, Starkville
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Served with marinara.
More about Harveys Starkville
Harveys Starkville
406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville
|Fried Cheese
|$9.95
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
More about Bin 612
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bin 612
612 University Drive, Starkville
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
smothered in cheese sauce
|Cheese Fry
|$5.00
More about Central Station Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Central Station Grill
200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville
|Fried Cheese Pepper Jack
|$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
|Fried Cheese Mozzarella
|$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella Cheese served with ranch dressing.
|Fried Cheese Mixed
|$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella and Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.