Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Starkville

Go
Starkville restaurants
Toast

Starkville restaurants that serve cheese fries

Fried Cheese Curds image

 

BBC Starkville

702 University Drive, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese Curds$7.95
Served with marinara.
More about BBC Starkville
Fried Cheese image

 

Harveys Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese$9.95
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
More about Harveys Starkville
Bin 612 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bin 612

612 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.00
Cheese Fries$5.00
smothered in cheese sauce
Cheese Fry$5.00
More about Bin 612
Fried Cheese Pepper Jack image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheese Pepper Jack$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Fried Cheese Mozzarella$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Fried Cheese Mixed$9.49
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella and Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
More about Central Station Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Starkville

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cobb Salad

Sliders

Quesadillas

Map

More near Starkville to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Columbus

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston