Cheesecake in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve cheesecake
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$5.29
Chocolate fudge and cheesecake topped with caramel and pecans on a graham cracker crust.
|Strawberry Wave Cheesecake
|$5.29
New York-style cheesecake swirled with puréed fresh strawberries and a hint of lime juice on a graham cracker crust.
|Whole Turtle Cheesecake
|$42.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Restaurant Tyler
100 East Main St, Starkville
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
New York-style cheesecake with salted caramel, seasonal preserves, and candied pecans.
Harveys Starkville
406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville
|Jubilations Cream Cheesecake
|$5.45
Baked locally with cream cheese, real butter & natural vanilla, on a crunchy pecan & graham cracker crust.