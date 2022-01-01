Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Starkville

Go
Starkville restaurants
Toast

Starkville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$5.29
Chocolate fudge and cheesecake topped with caramel and pecans on a graham cracker crust.
Strawberry Wave Cheesecake$5.29
New York-style cheesecake swirled with puréed fresh strawberries and a hint of lime juice on a graham cracker crust.
Whole Turtle Cheesecake$42.99
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Restaurant Tyler image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Restaurant Tyler

100 East Main St, Starkville

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
New York-style cheesecake with salted caramel, seasonal preserves, and candied pecans.
More about Restaurant Tyler
Item pic

 

Harveys Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jubilations Cream Cheesecake$5.45
Baked locally with cream cheese, real butter & natural vanilla, on a crunchy pecan & graham cracker crust.
More about Harveys Starkville
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$6.49
A huge slice with warm caramel & pecans.
More about Central Station Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Starkville

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Salmon

Turkey Clubs

Steak Burgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Starkville to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Columbus

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston