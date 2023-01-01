Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Starkville

Starkville restaurants
Starkville restaurants that serve chef salad

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.99
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
Oby's Starkville - 504 Academy Road

504 Academy Road, Starkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.95
Mixed salad greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped ham, turkey. Applewood bacon, fresh cucumber, cherry tomatoes, salad peppers, croutons, egg and onion. Cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, cucumber, egg, onion, croutons, and
