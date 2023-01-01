Chef salad in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve chef salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
Oby's Starkville - 504 Academy Road
504 Academy Road, Starkville
|Chef Salad
|$12.95
Mixed salad greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped ham, turkey. Applewood bacon, fresh cucumber, cherry tomatoes, salad peppers, croutons, egg and onion. Cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, cucumber, egg, onion, croutons, and