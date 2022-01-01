Chicken salad in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
|Chicken Salad GNG Cup
|$3.99
More about BBC Starkville
BBC Starkville
702 University Drive, Starkville
|Chicken Tortilla Salad
|$11.95
House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.
|Chicken BLT Salad
|$11.95
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
550 Russell Street, Starkville
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Harveys Starkville
Harveys Starkville
406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville
|Barbecue Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Black beans, corn, scallions, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Crispy fried tenders glazed with sweet garlic chili sauce on baby greens with carrots, grape tomatoes, Asian honey mustard dressing & black sesame seeds.
More about Central Station Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Central Station Grill
200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville
|Grilled Chicken Club Salad
|$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
|Fried Chicken Club Salad
|$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.