Chicken salad in Starkville

Starkville restaurants
Starkville restaurants that serve chicken salad

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Waldorf Salad$9.49
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Salad GNG Cup$3.99
BBC Starkville

702 University Drive, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Salad$11.95
House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.
Chicken BLT Salad$11.95
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Mugshots Grill & Bar

550 Russell Street, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
Harveys Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbecue Chicken Salad$10.95
Black beans, corn, scallions, tomatoes, mixed cheeses & crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad$11.95
Crispy fried tenders glazed with sweet garlic chili sauce on baby greens with carrots, grape tomatoes, Asian honey mustard dressing & black sesame seeds.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Fried Chicken Club Salad$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
