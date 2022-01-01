Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Starkville

Go
Starkville restaurants
Toast

Starkville restaurants that serve club salad

Harveys Grilled Club Salad image

 

Harveys Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harveys Grilled Club Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, ham,
two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
Harveys Fried Club Salad$10.95
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
More about Harveys Starkville
Grilled Chicken Club Salad image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Fried Chicken Club Salad$11.49
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Central Station Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Starkville

Meatloaf

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Starkville to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Columbus

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston