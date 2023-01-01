Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Starkville
/
Starkville
/
Greek Salad
Starkville restaurants that serve greek salad
Bluto's Greek Tavern
511 University Dr, Starkville
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$9.00
More about Bluto's Greek Tavern
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
Avg 4.7
(1159 reviews)
Big Greek Hummus Salad
$9.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, Greek dressing, and hummus served with warm pita bread.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
