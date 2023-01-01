Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Starkville

Starkville restaurants
Starkville restaurants that serve greek salad

Bluto's Greek Tavern

511 University Dr, Starkville

Greek Salad$9.00
More about Bluto's Greek Tavern
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
Big Greek Hummus Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, Greek dressing, and hummus served with warm pita bread.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville

