Grilled chicken sandwiches in Starkville

Starkville restaurants
Starkville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.98
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Harveys Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
BBQ Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Harveys Starkville
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bin 612

612 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled chicken tenders, swiss cheese, caramelized onion and garlic aioli on a chibatta bun, served with a choice of side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled Chicken, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, chibatta bun.
More about Bin 612

