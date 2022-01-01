Grits in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve grits
More about Restaurant Tyler
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Restaurant Tyler
100 East Main St, Starkville
|Cheese Grits
|$3.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
House-smoked bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp over Parmesan cheese grits. Finished with a sherry cream sauce and sauteed spinach.
More about Harveys Starkville
Harveys Starkville
406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville
|Shrimp & Grits (Lunch 11am-4pm)
|$13.95
Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.
|Shrimp & Grits (Dinner 4pm-Close)
|$20.95
Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.
|Cheese Grits
|$2.50