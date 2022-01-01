Grits in Starkville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Restaurant Tyler image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Restaurant Tyler

100 East Main St, Starkville

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Grits$3.00
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
House-smoked bacon-wrapped Gulf shrimp over Parmesan cheese grits. Finished with a sherry cream sauce and sauteed spinach.
Harveys Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits (Lunch 11am-4pm)$13.95
Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.
Shrimp & Grits (Dinner 4pm-Close)$20.95
Jumbo shrimp & a rich Tasso ham gravy with spinach, garlic, onions, bacon & tomatoes atop smoked cheddar & jalapeño grits.
Cheese Grits$2.50
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Gouda Grits$2.99
