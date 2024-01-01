Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Starkville

Starkville restaurants
Starkville restaurants that serve gumbo

The Camphouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Camphouse | Starkville, MS -

409 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Babyduck's Gumbo$0.00
More about The Camphouse | Starkville, MS -
Item pic

 

Oby's Starkville - 504 Academy Road

504 Academy Road, Starkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$5.50
All white meat chicken, Cajun sausage, cooked in a dark ons Wil by's blend of spices. Rice
Bowl of Seafood Gumbo$8.95
Boudreaux's momma's recipe, with lots of good shrimp, okra, and rice. Rice
Bowl of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$8.50
All white meat chicken, Cajun sausage, cooked in a dark ons Wil by's blend of spices. Rice
More about Oby's Starkville - 504 Academy Road

