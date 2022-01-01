Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Starkville

Starkville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$3.99
Elbow pasta and Kraft’s Cheesiest® cheese.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

 

BBC Starkville

702 University Drive, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.95
Mac & Cheese$3.25
TOPPED WITH SMOKED PORK BELLY
More about BBC Starkville
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

550 Russell Street, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE MAC N CHEESE$2.99
MEG'S MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
Creamy mac-n-cheese.
MAC AND CHEESE BURGER$12.49
Grilled fresh burger, hickory smoked bacon, and mac and cheese between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mac & Cheese$3.99
Mac & Cheese$2.99
More about Central Station Grill

