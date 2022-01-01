Mac and cheese in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Elbow pasta and Kraft’s Cheesiest® cheese.
BBC Starkville
702 University Drive, Starkville
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.25
TOPPED WITH SMOKED PORK BELLY
Mugshots Grill & Bar
550 Russell Street, Starkville
|SIDE MAC N CHEESE
|$2.99
|MEG'S MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
Creamy mac-n-cheese.
|MAC AND CHEESE BURGER
|$12.49
Grilled fresh burger, hickory smoked bacon, and mac and cheese between two grilled cheese sandwiches.