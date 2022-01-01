Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Starkville

Starkville restaurants
Starkville restaurants that serve nachos

Humble Taco image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Humble Taco

511 University Dr., Starkville

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Humble Nachos$6.95
Queso, smoked corn, black beans, salsa, queso fresco, Humble sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños
More about Humble Taco
Casa Bravo image

 

Casa Bravo

123 MS-12, Starkville,, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Nachos$11.75
More about Casa Bravo
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions
Cajun Shrimp Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.
Kids Nachos$3.99
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

 

BBC Starkville

702 University Drive, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos$9.95
Pork belly, chorizo, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, black beans, bell peppers, cilantro & Queso Sauce.
More about BBC Starkville
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

550 Russell Street, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEANS NACHOS$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
White BBQ Chicken Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chicken breast, pico de gallo, black beans, sliced jalapeño, queso, white BBQ sauce & scallions.
Bourbon Street Nachos$12.99
Shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, sautéed red bell peppers, onions, chives & our homemade queso dip.
More about Central Station Grill

