Nachos in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Humble Taco
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Humble Taco
511 University Dr., Starkville
|Humble Nachos
|$6.95
Queso, smoked corn, black beans, salsa, queso fresco, Humble sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions
|Cajun Shrimp Nachos
|$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.
|Kids Nachos
|$3.99
A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.
More about BBC Starkville
BBC Starkville
702 University Drive, Starkville
|Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos
|$9.95
Pork belly, chorizo, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, black beans, bell peppers, cilantro & Queso Sauce.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
550 Russell Street, Starkville
|SEANS NACHOS
|$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
More about Central Station Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Central Station Grill
200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville
|White BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chicken breast, pico de gallo, black beans, sliced jalapeño, queso, white BBQ sauce & scallions.
|Bourbon Street Nachos
|$12.99
Shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, sautéed red bell peppers, onions, chives & our homemade queso dip.