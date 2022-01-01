Philly cheesesteaks in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Bin 612
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bin 612
612 University Drive, Starkville
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$8.00
Sautéed onions, pepper, and seared beef topped with cheese sauce
|Whole Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.95
Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side
|Half Philly Cheese Steak
|$11.95
Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side