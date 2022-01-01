Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Starkville

Go
Starkville restaurants
Toast

Starkville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Bin 612 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bin 612

612 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$8.00
Sautéed onions, pepper, and seared beef topped with cheese sauce
Whole Philly Cheese Steak$16.95
Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side
Half Philly Cheese Steak$11.95
Sautéed onions, peppers, and seared beef over garlic aioli on French bread and topped with queso, served with your choice of side
More about Bin 612
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
Thinly sliced Certified Angus Beef®, sautéed with onions & stacked on a soft hoagie with Cheez Whiz. Served with fries.
More about Central Station Grill

