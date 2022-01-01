Poboy in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve poboy
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Shrimp Poboy
|$10.99
Shrimp, remoulade dressing, shredded lettuce and tomato slices on a Milano roll.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bin 612
612 University Drive, Starkville
|Half Shrimp Poboy
|$11.95
Baby Shrimp tossed in Caribbean Jerk seasoning, served with garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomato on french bread with choice of side
|Whole Shrimp Poboy
|$16.95
Baby shrimp tossed in Caribbean Jerk seasoning, served with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato on french bread with choice of side