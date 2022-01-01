Poboy in Starkville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet Peppers Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Poboy$10.99
Shrimp, remoulade dressing, shredded lettuce and tomato slices on a Milano roll.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
Bin 612 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bin 612

612 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Half Shrimp Poboy$11.95
Baby Shrimp tossed in Caribbean Jerk seasoning, served with garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomato on french bread with choice of side
Whole Shrimp Poboy$16.95
Baby shrimp tossed in Caribbean Jerk seasoning, served with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato on french bread with choice of side
More about Bin 612

