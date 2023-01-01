Reuben in Starkville
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Reuben Panini
|$9.99
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island on marble rye.
Oby's Starkville - 504 Academy Road
504 Academy Road, Starkville
|Reuben
|$10.95
Our slow cooked corned beef, topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served on thick-sliced rye bread. Sub pastrami or turkey for an awesome sandwich as well! Mayo, 1000 island, and swiss