Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Starkville

Go
Starkville restaurants
Toast

Starkville restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Panini$9.99
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island on marble rye.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
Item pic

 

Oby's Starkville - 504 Academy Road

504 Academy Road, Starkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$10.95
Our slow cooked corned beef, topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served on thick-sliced rye bread. Sub pastrami or turkey for an awesome sandwich as well! Mayo, 1000 island, and swiss
More about Oby's Starkville - 504 Academy Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Starkville

Pasta Salad

Patty Melts

Salmon Salad

Salmon

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Cookies

Map

More near Starkville to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (25 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (25 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (445 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston