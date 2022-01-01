Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Starkville

Starkville restaurants
Starkville restaurants that serve salmon

Harveys Starkville

406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville

Takeout
Salmon Cobb Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens, BBQ Glaze, Salmon, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Corn, Grape Tomatoes & Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing.
Honey Pepper Salmon (Lunch 11am-4pm)$15.95
Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.
Honey Pepper Salmon (Dinner 4pm-Close)$24.95
Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.
More about Harveys Starkville
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Lunch)$15.99
Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled & basted in our own citrus butter. Served with fresh, steamed vegetables & rice pilaf.
Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Dinner)$23.99
Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled & basted in our own citrus butter. Served with fresh, steamed vegetables & rice pilaf.
More about Central Station Grill

