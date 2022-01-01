Salmon in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve salmon
Harveys Starkville
406 Hwy 12 East, Starkville
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens, BBQ Glaze, Salmon, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Corn, Grape Tomatoes & Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing.
|Honey Pepper Salmon (Lunch 11am-4pm)
|$15.95
Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.
|Honey Pepper Salmon (Dinner 4pm-Close)
|$24.95
Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.
Central Station Grill
200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville
|Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Lunch)
|$15.99
Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled & basted in our own citrus butter. Served with fresh, steamed vegetables & rice pilaf.
|Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Dinner)
|$23.99
Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled & basted in our own citrus butter. Served with fresh, steamed vegetables & rice pilaf.