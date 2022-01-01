Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Starkville

Starkville restaurants
Starkville restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Sweet Peppers Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Wrap$8.99
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
Loaded Potato$7.99
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
The Camphouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Camphouse

409 University Drive, Starkville

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Wrap$11.00
fried shrimp, honey garlic aioli, honey mustard, caramelized onions, lettuce, and gouda cheese wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
Patty Melt$13.00
2 4oz patties topped with caramelized onions, american cheese, and garlic aioli
