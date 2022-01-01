Shrimp wraps in Starkville
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville
|Club Wrap
|$8.99
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
|Loaded Potato
|$7.99
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
|Club
|$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Camphouse
409 University Drive, Starkville
|Fried Shrimp Wrap
|$11.00
fried shrimp, honey garlic aioli, honey mustard, caramelized onions, lettuce, and gouda cheese wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
2 4oz patties topped with caramelized onions, american cheese, and garlic aioli