Steak burgers in Starkville
Starkville restaurants that serve steak burgers
BBC Starkville
702 University Drive, Starkville
|Country Fried Steak Burger
|$11.95
Brioche bun, battered and fried burger, mushroom gravy, bibb lettuce & tomato.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
550 Russell Street, Starkville
|STEAK BURGER
|$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
|A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.