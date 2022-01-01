Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Starkville

Go
Starkville restaurants
Toast

Starkville restaurants that serve tacos

Humble Taco image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Humble Taco

511 University Dr., Starkville

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Taco Combo$9.95
Any two tacos with side
Taco Salad$11.95
More about Humble Taco
Casa Bravo image

 

Casa Bravo

123 MS-12, Starkville,, Starkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$10.50
Soft Taco$2.50
Hard Taco$2.50
More about Casa Bravo
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

904 Hwy 12 West, Starkville

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.49
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, chili, tortilla chips, and cheddar and Monterey Jack topped with sour cream, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with a side of fresh salsa.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Central Station Grill

200 South Montgomery Street, Starkville

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Steak Tacos Special (Tuesday)$9.95
Two flour tortillas, Asian slaw, ginger sauce, Korean BBQ beef, green onion, and sesame seeds.
Baja Tacos Fish$11.99
Topped with a fresh tomato salsa & chipotle dressing, packed in two flour tortillas. Served with cheese-topped nachos.
More about Central Station Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Starkville

French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Pudding

Meatloaf

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Starkville to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Columbus

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston