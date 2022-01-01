Go
Starkweather Brewing Company

Starkweather Brewing Company
serves as both a community-focused gathering place in the heart of Madison’s east side, and a welcoming destination for all who seek a dynamic and evolving menu of uniquely crafted beers.

2439 Atwood Avenue

Popular Items

Boneyard Rye Whiskey BA Belgian Quad Crowler$16.00
Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Belgian Quad - 13.5%
Collaboration with Sunshine Brewing in Lake Mills.
Calamondale Fruited Sour Ale Crowler$14.00
Fruited Sour Ale - 5.1%
Collaboration with Olbrich Gardens, who provided close to 60 pounds of Chinese Calamondin citrus fruit for this one! Citra and Bergamot dry hop additions add some grapefruit flavor.
Poco de Calor Hot Chocolate Mexican Stout Crowler$16.00
Hot Chocolate Mexican Stout - 9%
Cinnamon and chocolate up front chased by Ancho, Guajillo, and Scorpion peppers.
Ryewine 16oz Bottle$7.00
Ryewine - 10.4%
Collaboration with Giant Jones Brewing Company.
Location

Madison WI

