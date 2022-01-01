Go
Starlight Cafe

Owned and operated by the Boutilier family since 2000. Serving downtown Greenville the freshest cuisine for 20 years, along with the finest cocktails. No contact curbside pickup and off-site private dining are available.

104 5th st

Location

greenville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
