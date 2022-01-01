Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop
In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are now offering online ordering. Beer (21+ only), merchandise, and gift cards can be ordered online. Name on order MUST match valid ID.
3406 W. Leigh Street
Popular Items
Location
3406 W. Leigh Street
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pinky's - Scotts Addition
Come in and enjoy
The Circuit
Stop by and game with us! Cheers!
Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now
Come in and enjoy!
Tazza Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!!