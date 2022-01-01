Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
In an effort to do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are offering online ordering for beer (21+ only), merchandise and gift cards. Pickup or delivery (within 6 miles) options available! E-gift cards also available!
6 Old Whitmore Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6 Old Whitmore Ave
Roanoke VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cabo Fish Taco
Interested in renting our food truck for your special occasion! You have come to the right place!
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
Located in the heart of Downtown directly across from Center in the Square, our Roanoke Brewpub serves a locally sourced, beer-infused menu, craft beer and soda, cider, wine, and signature cocktails.
Franklin Rd Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
Fresh never frozen Connecticut Style Lobster Rolls, Loaded Fries and More!