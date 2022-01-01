Go
Starr Ranch

Southern comfort foods and Chef inspired dishes combine to be the basis of the Starr Ranch brand. Come and enjoy this unique Chef owned establishment!

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

170 North Water Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (351 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

170 North Water Ave

Gallatin TN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

