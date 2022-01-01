Starr Ranch
Southern comfort foods and Chef inspired dishes combine to be the basis of the Starr Ranch brand. Come and enjoy this unique Chef owned establishment!
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
170 North Water Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
170 North Water Ave
Gallatin TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bird's Nest Cafe
Prepare to get Brunched in the mouth!!!
Our Spot
Limited Service Restaurant
Prince Street Pizza & Pub
Voted Best Pizza in Sumner County!
Swaney Swift's on the Square
Swaney Swift’s is your locally owned place for feel good food, hand-made desserts with a hint of nostalgia.