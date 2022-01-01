Go
Starry Lane Bakery

Dedicated top ten allergen free facility
3925 Fourth Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)

Egg Shape Sugar Cookies$2.00
Sugar coated egg shape sugar cookies in assorted colors.
Pretzel Roll$3.50
They said it couldn't be done. A gluten free pretzel bread? Crazy! But we did it! These pretzel rolls are hands down our most popular bread. Great for a traditional sandwich, or paired with a sharp cheddar cheese (if you eat dairy), but for a real treat try slicing it and using it as a burger bun. We promise you won't go back to plain old hamburger rolls again.
Mini Cupcakes (1 dozen)$20.00
The perfect bite size treat for any gathering. Whether your feeding 3 or 30 everyone loves a mini cupcake.
Devil's Food Cupcake$4.75
If your secret vice is chocolate, then these little gems are calling your name. Rich, moist Devil's Food cupcake capped with a swirl of decadent dark chocolate frosting, and finished off with chocolate sprinkles. Can you ever really get enough chocolate? Of course not!
Sugar Cookies$1.25
A Starry Lane Sugar Cookie is the perfect finish for any meal. Great for treating your children for a job well done. Their not to big, not to small, and made with clean simple flavors that won't overwhelm your little one's taste buds.
Sandwich Loaf$9.99
This white bread loaf is 7" long and more then enough for several people. Our favorite way to use it? Freeze the slices you won't eat in time, and then turn them into french toast. Seriously, it makes amazing french toast.
Sandwich Roll$2.50
Don't think you can eat a whole sandwich loaf by yourself? No problem! These 6oz rolls are the perfect size for one. Made from the same dough as our sandwich loaf, but in a much more manageable size, we're sure you're going to want to stock your freezer for later.
Blueberry Muffin$5.00
Our classic Blueberry Muffin is the perfect way to start your day.
Cinnamon Rolls$5.75
Sweet and spicy, tender with just a hint of chew, it looks, feels, and tastes just like you've always wanted a gluten free cinnamon roll to taste like. All of our recipes take time to develop, but clocking in at over 2 years, these cinnamon rolls were a true labor of love
Chocolate Chip Muffin$5.00
For anyone who thinks a pastry isn't complete without chocolate, our Chocolate Chip Muffin is sure to please. Loaded with mini dark chocolate chips, it's sweet, tender, and delicious.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

3925 Fourth Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
