Stars Rooftop & Grill Room brings the art of live fire cooking to Charleston. Stars exemplifies an artistic appreciation for live fire cooking by focusing on the details of each dish – the seasoning, balance, pairing and presentation. The restaurant has a full bar and grill room on the first floor and multiple event spaces on the second floor. The rooftop bar has a 360-degree view of downtown Charleston. Dedicated to serving locally sourced food within 100 miles of Charleston, Stars’ food and beverage menus are fresh and seasonal. Stars brings a new tradition of open flame cuisine to Charleston and is not to be missed.



495 King Street