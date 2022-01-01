Stars Rooftop & Grill Room
Stars Rooftop & Grill Room brings the art of live fire cooking to Charleston. Stars exemplifies an artistic appreciation for live fire cooking by focusing on the details of each dish – the seasoning, balance, pairing and presentation. The restaurant has a full bar and grill room on the first floor and multiple event spaces on the second floor. The rooftop bar has a 360-degree view of downtown Charleston. Dedicated to serving locally sourced food within 100 miles of Charleston, Stars’ food and beverage menus are fresh and seasonal. Stars brings a new tradition of open flame cuisine to Charleston and is not to be missed.
495 King Street
Location
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
