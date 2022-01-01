Go
Toast

Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie

Stay Positive and Love your Life!

13 Hampton Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

13 Hampton Street

McDonough GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Holy Smokes BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Neighborhood Kitchen

No reviews yet

Servicing the McDonough Square; featuring southern small plates & BBQ with a full service bar. Inside dining, patio seating and carry-out available.

Queen Bee Coffee Company

No reviews yet

local, small batch coffee roaster & cafe where coffee is delicious, food is hand-crafted & relationships drive all we do... come sit a spell with us.

Buzzy Fields Filling Station

No reviews yet

From a dilapidated 100+ year old bus station / gas station to the fanciest picnic food you've ever experienced, come connect with your community just like in days gone by. We want you to savor your time here. Relax. Laugh with friends. Bring your kids and dogs. Enjoy the fresh air. Make memories
We’ll do our part by making the food
unforgettable- the rest is up to you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston