Go
Toast

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

From hand cut steaks and seafood to specialty cocktails Starter's Restaurants strive to always deliver an amazing experience. Come in and see why we were voted the best lamb chops in Detroit!
The Saad Family takes a lot of pride in our business roots. We began our journey on Plymouth and Southfield and we continue to invest in the very same neighborhood. We will never forget where it all began! We strive to ensure that you have the BEST DINING EXPERIENCE each and every time you dine with us!

18426 Plymouth Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lamb Chop Dinner$24.99
Stuffed Salmon Dinner$19.99
Quesadillas$12.99
Catfish Bites$9.99
Porterhouse Dinner$22.99
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
Pepper Steak and Rice$13.99
3 Dinner Rolls$1.00
T-Bone Dinner$18.99
Starter's Famous Steak Bites$7.99
See full menu

Location

18426 Plymouth Road

Detroit MI

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Royal Fresh Market Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vitamin Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ricky’s Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston