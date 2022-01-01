Bars & Lounges
American
Starters
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
250 Reviews
$$
116 East 2nd Ave
Williamson, WV 25661
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
Location
116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson WV 25661
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Coal Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
3 Guys Pizza & Brew
"Our menu is carefully crafted so that every bite serves up big flavor from an abundance of local, fresh ingredients"
Tipple Tavern, LLC
Ride in. Ride out. Dine easy.
Twisted Gun
Come in and enjoy!