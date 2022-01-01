Go
Bars & Lounges
American

Starters

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

250 Reviews

$$

116 East 2nd Ave

Williamson, WV 25661

Pickup

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$7.95
Our #1 seller served with our Homemade Ranch
Chicken Club$9.00
(Sandwich or Wrap)
Grilled Chicken | Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mozzarella | Ranch
Served with House Chips
Cheese Steak$7.95
(Sandwich or Wrap)
Shaved Top Sirloin | Grilled Peppers & Onion | Mozzarella
Served with House Chips
Bone-In Wings$12.00
Our best selling Naked Wings served with Ranch or Blue Cheese served by the pound
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.95
(Grilled or Breaded)
Tomato, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
House Salad$4.00
Fresh Iceberg Lettuce | Tomato | Cucumber | Cheese | Croutons
American Club$7.95
Ham | Turkey | Bacon | Mozzarella | Lettuce | Tomato | Cheese
Boneless Wings$12.00
Chicken Chunks served by the pound
All American$7.00
Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Pickles | Onion | Cheese
Served with House Chips
Chicken Tenders$4.50
Served with your choice of Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am

Location

116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson WV 25661

Pickup

Starters

orange star4.4 • 250 Reviews

Pickup

