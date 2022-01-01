Go
Toast

State 19

Come in and enjoy!

103 West State Street • $$

Avg 4 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

MARGHERITA$9.00
MOZERELLA, TOMATO, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON CIBATTA.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

103 West State Street

West Lafayette IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Backroads BBQ Express

No reviews yet

Texas-style barbeque and southern comfort foods, cooked slow and served fast.

The Twisted Hammer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

No reviews yet

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. is a locally owned coffee shop serving traditional espresso drinks along with seasonal creations along with hand crafted doughnuts and crepes.

Walk-Ons

No reviews yet

More than a restaurant!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston