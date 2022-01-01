Go
State 48 Funk House Brewery

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd. • $$

Avg 2.6 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Cobb$17.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Fish Tacos$12.00
Disco Fries$13.00
Beer Cheese Burger$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Cauliflower Wings$14.00
Carnitas Torta$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.

Glendale AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
