State College bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in State College

The Tavern Restaurant image

 

The Tavern Restaurant

220 E College Ave, State College

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Al Julian$32.00
Fresh Chicken Breast Nestled in a Bed of Fresh "Fasta Pasta" Fettucine with a Sauce of Chablis, Cream and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Goot Essa Cheddar Cheese and Hogs Galore Bacon
Spinach Salad$5.00
Fresh Spinach and Sliced Mushrooms, Tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Oil and Wine Vinegar
Seafood Lasagna$25.00
Canadian Snow Crab, Shrimp and Sea Scallops, Layered with Noodles and Swiss and Parmesan Cheese. Baked and Served with a Creamy Mornay Sauce.
More about The Tavern Restaurant
Olde New York image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Olde New York

2298 E College Ave, State College

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.00
10 oz of boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, Bavarian, spicy BBQ or stingin' honey garlic. Served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
All-American Burger$14.00
Our juicy half pound burger with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Soft Pretzel$8.00
A generous soft pretzel served with beer cheese and spicy mustard.
More about Olde New York
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" HiWay's Square Sicilian Pizza$16.50
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
14" Vodka Flakey Pizza$21.00
A HiWay Original, flakey crust pizza topped with HiWay's Vodka Sauce, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto.
12" Red Stuffed Pizza$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
Doggie's Pub image

PIZZA

Doggie's Pub

108 S Pugh St, State College

Avg 4.1 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Cheese$14.00
Buffalo Chicken$18.00
Cheese Slice$2.00
More about Doggie's Pub
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA

HiWay Pizza Pub

1688 North Atherton Street, State College

Avg 4 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Red Stuffed Pizza$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub

