State College bars & lounges you'll love

More about The Tavern Restaurant
The Tavern Restaurant
220 E College Ave, State College
|Popular items
|Chicken Al Julian
|$32.00
Fresh Chicken Breast Nestled in a Bed of Fresh "Fasta Pasta" Fettucine with a Sauce of Chablis, Cream and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Goot Essa Cheddar Cheese and Hogs Galore Bacon
|Spinach Salad
|$5.00
Fresh Spinach and Sliced Mushrooms, Tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Oil and Wine Vinegar
|Seafood Lasagna
|$25.00
Canadian Snow Crab, Shrimp and Sea Scallops, Layered with Noodles and Swiss and Parmesan Cheese. Baked and Served with a Creamy Mornay Sauce.
More about Olde New York
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Olde New York
2298 E College Ave, State College
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
10 oz of boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, Bavarian, spicy BBQ or stingin' honey garlic. Served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|All-American Burger
|$14.00
Our juicy half pound burger with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
|Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
A generous soft pretzel served with beer cheese and spicy mustard.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|Popular items
|14" HiWay's Square Sicilian Pizza
|$16.50
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
|14" Vodka Flakey Pizza
|$21.00
A HiWay Original, flakey crust pizza topped with HiWay's Vodka Sauce, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto.
|12" Red Stuffed Pizza
|$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about Doggie's Pub
PIZZA
Doggie's Pub
108 S Pugh St, State College
|Popular items
|Whole Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Chicken
|$18.00
|Cheese Slice
|$2.00
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA
HiWay Pizza Pub
1688 North Atherton Street, State College
|Popular items
|12" Red Stuffed Pizza
|$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.