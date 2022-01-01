State College pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in State College
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|Popular items
|14" HiWay's Square Sicilian Pizza
|$16.50
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
|14" Vodka Flakey Pizza
|$21.00
A HiWay Original, flakey crust pizza topped with HiWay's Vodka Sauce, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto.
|12" Red Stuffed Pizza
|$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about Canyon Pizza
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Canyon Pizza
219 East Beaver Ave, State College
|Popular items
|14" L Pizza
|$10.99
14" Large Mini-Monster Cheese Pizza or build your own from a list of our great toppings.
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$5.99
Pepperoni and Mozz cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, drizzled with butter and parmesan cheese. Includes choice of 1 side sauce
|Nite Stix
|$4.99
14" breadstix topped with garlic and Parmesan.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
340 E College Ave, State College
|Popular items
|14" Margherita Pizza
|$19.50
Neapolitan crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
|14" HiWay's Original Square Sicilian Pizza
|$16.50
14" Pizza Pie - The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
|10" Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Thin crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA
HiWay Pizza Pub
1688 North Atherton Street, State College
|Popular items
|12" Red Stuffed Pizza
|$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about Weirdoughs State College
Weirdoughs State College
204 East College Avenue, State College
|Popular items
|MINI Quick Stix Breadsticks
|$5.99
Garlic Butter with Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese topped with Garlic Seasonings, Parmesan and a side of Ranch or Sweet Tomato Sauce.
|12" Custom Pizza
|$12.99
Go ahead, create your own CUSTOM PIZZA!
|Coca-Cola (Soda Can)
|$1.49