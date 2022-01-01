State College pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
State College restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in State College

HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" HiWay's Square Sicilian Pizza$16.50
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
14" Vodka Flakey Pizza$21.00
A HiWay Original, flakey crust pizza topped with HiWay's Vodka Sauce, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto.
12" Red Stuffed Pizza$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
Canyon Pizza image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Canyon Pizza

219 East Beaver Ave, State College

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" L Pizza$10.99
14" Large Mini-Monster Cheese Pizza or build your own from a list of our great toppings.
Pepperoni Rolls$5.99
Pepperoni and Mozz cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, drizzled with butter and parmesan cheese. Includes choice of 1 side sauce
Nite Stix$4.99
14" breadstix topped with garlic and Parmesan.
More about Canyon Pizza
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

340 E College Ave, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14" Margherita Pizza$19.50
Neapolitan crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
14" HiWay's Original Square Sicilian Pizza$16.50
14" Pizza Pie - The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
10" Margherita Pizza$12.00
Thin crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA

HiWay Pizza Pub

1688 North Atherton Street, State College

Avg 4 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Red Stuffed Pizza$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
Weirdoughs State College image

 

Weirdoughs State College

204 East College Avenue, State College

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MINI Quick Stix Breadsticks$5.99
Garlic Butter with Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese topped with Garlic Seasonings, Parmesan and a side of Ranch or Sweet Tomato Sauce.
12" Custom Pizza$12.99
Go ahead, create your own CUSTOM PIZZA!
Coca-Cola (Soda Can)$1.49
More about Weirdoughs State College

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in State College

Stuffed Pizza

Vodka Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

Nachos

Cheesecake

Square Pizza

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Map

More near State College to explore

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Du Bois

No reviews yet

Saint Marys

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston