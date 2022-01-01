Barbecue chicken in State College
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$25.00
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.
|9" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.
|14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.