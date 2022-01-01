Boneless wings in State College
State College restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Olde New York
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Olde New York
2298 E College Ave, State College
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
10 oz of boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, Bavarian, spicy BBQ or stingin' honey garlic. Served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
3/4 pound of breaded boneless chicken chunks served naked or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. (only 1 sauce choice per order)