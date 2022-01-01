Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in State College

State College restaurants
State College restaurants that serve boneless wings

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Olde New York

2298 E College Ave, State College

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 oz of boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, Bavarian, spicy BBQ or stingin' honey garlic. Served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Olde New York
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wings$14.00
3/4 pound of breaded boneless chicken chunks served naked or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. (only 1 sauce choice per order)
More about HiWay Pizza Pub

