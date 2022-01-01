Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in State College

State College restaurants
State College restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Olde New York

2298 E College Ave, State College

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our delicious wing sauce, served atop mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and fries.
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with cucumbers, red onions and carrots, topped with hand-breaded deep fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
