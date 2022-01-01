Buffalo chicken salad in State College
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Olde New York
2298 E College Ave, State College
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our delicious wing sauce, served atop mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and fries.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with cucumbers, red onions and carrots, topped with hand-breaded deep fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with an everything cracker on the side.