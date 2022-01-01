Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in State College

State College restaurants
State College restaurants that serve chocolate cake

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Olde New York

2298 E College Ave, State College

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$9.50
Two layers of chocolate decadence. Made with butter, topped with chocolate mousse and finished with a rich, silky chocolate ganache.
More about Olde New York
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$6.75
Midnight chocolate cake layers with chocolate icing and chocolate chips.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

340 E College Ave, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$6.75
Scratch-made midnight chocolate cake layers with chocolate icing and chocolate chips.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub

