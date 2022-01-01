Neapolitan pizza in State College
State College restaurants that serve neapolitan pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|9" Neapolitan Pizza
|$10.00
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
|16" Neapolitan Pizza
|$16.50
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
|14" Neapolitan Pizza
|$14.00
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
340 E College Ave, State College
|14" Neapolitan Pizza
|$14.00
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
|16" Neapolitan Pizza
|$16.50
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.