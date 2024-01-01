Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in State College

State College restaurants
Toast

State College restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Otto's Pub and Brewery

2235 N Atherton St, State College

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
More about Otto's Pub and Brewery
PIZZA

Happy Valley Brewing Company

137 Elmwood Steet, State College

Avg 4 (1908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
More about Happy Valley Brewing Company

