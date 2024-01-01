Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pulled pork sandwiches in
State College
/
State College
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
State College restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Otto's Pub and Brewery
2235 N Atherton St, State College
No reviews yet
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
$16.00
More about Otto's Pub and Brewery
PIZZA
Happy Valley Brewing Company
137 Elmwood Steet, State College
Avg 4
(1908 reviews)
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
$16.00
More about Happy Valley Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in State College
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Nachos
Fish And Chips
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Wraps
Pretzels
Fish Tacos
More near State College to explore
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Du Bois
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bellefonte
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Saint Marys
No reviews yet
Burnham
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2525 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston