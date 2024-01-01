Ravioli in State College
State College restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|Lobster Ravioli
|$25.00
fresh scratch-made north-american wild lobster, shrimp, and cheese filled ravioli
topped with a sherry lobster bisque pan sauce. (served with fresh garlic bread and choice of house or caesar side salad.) (no additions/substitutions please, menu item is priced, prepared, and intended to be enjoyed according to recipe)
|Spinach & Sundried Tomato Ravioli
|$15.00
fresh scratch-made italian cheese, spinach, and sundried tomato filled spinach pasta dough ravioli topped with a pan-finished brown butter sauce.
(served with fresh garlic bread and choice of house or caesar side salad.) (no additions/substitutions please, menu item is priced, prepared, and intended to be enjoyed according to recipe)
|Cheese Ravioli
|$13.00
house-blend cheese filling, neapolitan sauce (small house or caesar salad, garlic bread)