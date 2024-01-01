Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in State College

State College restaurants
State College restaurants that serve ravioli

HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$25.00
fresh scratch-made north-american wild lobster, shrimp, and cheese filled ravioli
topped with a sherry lobster bisque pan sauce. (served with fresh garlic bread and choice of house or caesar side salad.) (no additions/substitutions please, menu item is priced, prepared, and intended to be enjoyed according to recipe)
Spinach & Sundried Tomato Ravioli$15.00
fresh scratch-made italian cheese, spinach, and sundried tomato filled spinach pasta dough ravioli topped with a pan-finished brown butter sauce.
(served with fresh garlic bread and choice of house or caesar side salad.) (no additions/substitutions please, menu item is priced, prepared, and intended to be enjoyed according to recipe)
Cheese Ravioli$13.00
house-blend cheese filling, neapolitan sauce (small house or caesar salad, garlic bread)
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
Main pic

PIZZA

Happy Valley Brewing Company

137 Elmwood Steet, State College

Avg 4 (1908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ravioli$23.00
More about Happy Valley Brewing Company

