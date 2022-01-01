White pizza in State College
State College restaurants that serve white pizza
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|10" Mr. White Pizza
|$13.00
10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
|12" White Stuffed Pizza
|$22.50
12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and white onions.
|14" Mr. White Pizza
|$22.00
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
340 E College Ave, State College
|12" White Stuffed Pizza
|$22.50
12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and white onions.