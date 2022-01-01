White pizza in State College

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Mr. White Pizza$13.00
10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
12" White Stuffed Pizza$22.50
12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and white onions.
14" Mr. White Pizza$22.00
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

340 E College Ave, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" White Stuffed Pizza$22.50
12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and white onions.
