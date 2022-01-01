Stateline Restaurant & Casino - 30387 Highway 385
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
30387 Highway 385, Oelrichs SD 57763
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pirates Convenience Store, Pub & Grill - Hot Springs
No Reviews
28298 Angostura Road Hot Springs, SD 57747
View restaurant