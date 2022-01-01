State Line Pizza
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery
PIZZA
9521 Indianapolis Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9521 Indianapolis Blvd
Highland IN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dante's House of Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Danny Z's Grub and Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Round the Clock
Come in and enjoy!
Jalapenos
Come in and enjoy!