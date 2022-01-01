Go
State Line Pizza

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

PIZZA

9521 Indianapolis Blvd • $

Avg 4.2 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Thin Crust$12.50
Gluten free available for an additional $3
Lg Thin Crust$19.00
Family Thin Crust$23.10
Parmesan Bites$4.50
Fresh dough pieces deep fried to a golden brown. Seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.
Med Thin Crust$15.60
Garlic Knots$2.50
Warm, buttery fresh dough twists seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.
Party Thin Crust$26.90
French Fries$3.25
Chicken Wings$6.95
Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.
Extra Garlic$0.95
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9521 Indianapolis Blvd

Highland IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
