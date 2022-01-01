Go
State Line Pizza

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the Midwest since 1957.
Carry-out, delivery, curb-side
Dining room open Monday and Tuesday

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

183 Matteson St • $$

Avg 4.2 (129 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Thin Crust$12.50
Gluten free available for an additional $3
Family Thin Crust$23.10
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.95
Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara
Med Thin Crust$15.60
French Fries$2.75
Chicken Wings$6.95
Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.
Party Thin Crust$26.90
Italian Bread Sticks$2.50
Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.
Lg Thin Crust$18.50
Family Thick Crust$25.35
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

183 Matteson St

Dyer IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
