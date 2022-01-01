State Line Pizza
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery
150 East U.S. 30
Popular Items
Location
150 East U.S. 30
Schererville IN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tandoor Cuisine of India
Come on in and enjoy!
Burgerhaus
Come on in and enjoy!
Ciao Bella
Come in and enjoy!
Naan & Kabab
Come in and enjoy!