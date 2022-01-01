Go
State Line Pizza

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

150 East U.S. 30

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breaded Cheese Ravioli$7.25
Eight seasoned, breaded cheese ravioli, deep fried and served with marinara
Med Thin Crust$15.60
Family Thin Crust$23.10
Party Thin Crust$26.90
Calzone$10.75
Chicken Wings$6.95
Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots$2.50
Warm, buttery fresh dough twists seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.
Italian Bread Sticks$3.25
Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.
Lg Thin Crust$19.00
Sm Thin Crust$12.50
Gluten free available for an additional $3
Location

150 East U.S. 30

Schererville IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
