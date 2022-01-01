Go
State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria

A public house and pizzeria inspired by the golden state.

PIZZA

101 Plaza North • $$

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Ol’ Cheese$18.00
mozz, bianco dinapoli organic sauce
The Ultimate$25.00
mozz, pt reyes toma, organic sauce, mixed mushroom, pepperoni, truffle zest
Heat & Sweet$23.50
evoo, garlic, mozz, jalapeño, hobbs bacon, honey
Caesar Salad$8.50
romaine, seasoned panko, pecorino, and white anchovy with s.o.m. caesar dressing
Insomniac$22.00
mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni, house made s.o.m sausage
Sugaree$13.50
greens, evoo, chevre, golden beet, hazelnut, balsamic glaze, jacobsen salt
Heirloom Goat$23.50
evoo, garlic, mozz, cherry tomato, chevre, basil
Margherita$20.50
organic sauce, di stefano fresh mozz, evoo, basil
Grandma Pie$23.00
double proofed and double baked pan pizza with mozz, organic sauce, evoo, pecorino, basil
Pepperoni$20.00
mozz, organic sauce, pepperoni
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 Plaza North

Los Altos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

